Sons of Al Leiter, Dusty Baker on Futures Game rosters

NEW YORK (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter, a son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter, and Washington Nationals second baseman Darren Baker, a son of Houston manager Dusty Baker, are among the prospects on the rosters released Thursday for the All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 16.

Pittsburgh catcher Henry Davis, last year’s first overall pick in the amateur draft, also was picked along with New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe and New York Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez.

Other players include Seattle pitcher Emerson Hancock, San Diego outfielder Robert Hassell III and Colorado outfielder Zac Veen.

Thirteen first-round picks were among the 50 players selected.

Boston pitcher Brayan Bello and San Francisco infielder David Villar were selected, although they have been promoted to big league rosters. They would be replaced if still in the majors.

Former Angels manager Mike Scioscia will run the AL team and former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins will run the NL team.

