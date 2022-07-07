Padres host San Francisco Giants, look to break home losing streak

San Francisco Giants (41-39, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-36, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-2, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -134, Giants +113; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants looking to end a four-game home skid.

San Diego has gone 21-18 in home games and 47-36 overall. The Padres are 34-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

San Francisco has a 41-39 record overall and a 20-19 record in road games. Giants pitchers have a collective 4.12 ERA, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Padres have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 32 extra base hits (19 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Trent Grisham is 4-for-27 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has 17 doubles and eight home runs for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 7-for-27 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .214 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Giants: 3-7, .204 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (oblique), Curt Casali: 10-Day IL (oblique), Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (illness), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press