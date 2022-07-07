Clear
Dodgers host the Cubs on 3-game home win streak

By AP News

Chicago Cubs (34-48, third in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (52-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Mark Leiter Jr. (2-2, 4.85 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (10-0, 1.54 ERA, .82 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -281, Cubs +230; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Chicago Cubs aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 52-29 record overall and a 26-13 record at home. Dodgers hitters have a collective .430 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Chicago has a 34-48 record overall and a 17-21 record in road games. The Cubs are 25-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 15 doubles and 18 home runs for the Dodgers. Justin Turner is 14-for-30 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 35 RBI for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

