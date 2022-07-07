Orioles look to keep home win streak alive, host the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (38-45, fourth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (39-44, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chase Silseth (1-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (4-7, 4.79 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -115, Angels -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they face the Los Angeles Angels.

Baltimore has gone 21-17 at home and 39-44 overall. The Orioles are 25-7 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 38-45 overall and 17-22 in road games. The Angels have the seventh-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.89.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini has a .280 batting average to rank fifth on the Orioles, and has 15 doubles, a triple and eight home runs. Cedric Mullins is 13-for-35 with a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 18 home runs, 37 walks and 53 RBI while hitting .252 for the Angels. Luis Rengifo is 11-for-37 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 4-6, .189 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press