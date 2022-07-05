Mariners look to sweep 2-game series against the Padres

Seattle Mariners (40-42, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-35, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (9-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -128, Mariners +108; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres meet on Tuesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Mariners won the first, 8-2.

San Diego has a 21-17 record in home games and a 47-35 record overall. The Padres have a 24-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Seattle has gone 20-22 on the road and 40-42 overall. The Mariners are 22-35 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth has 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 RBI for the Padres. Trent Grisham is 4-for-24 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 15 home runs, 23 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .279 for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-37 with three doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press