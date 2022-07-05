Marlins take on the Angels in first of 2-game series

Los Angeles Angels (37-44, fourth in the AL West) vs. Miami Marlins (38-40, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (5-6, 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (8-3, 1.95 ERA, .95 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -142, Angels +121; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Los Angeles Angels to open a two-game series.

Miami is 38-40 overall and 19-16 in home games. The Marlins have a 25-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Los Angeles is 37-44 overall and 16-21 in road games. The Angels have a 21-9 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has a .315 batting average to rank seventh on the Marlins, and has 20 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Miguel Rojas is 9-for-28 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 23 home runs while slugging .623. Luis Rengifo is 13-for-36 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by four runs

Angels: 4-6, .200 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (pelvis), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (back), Louis Head: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cole Sulser: 15-Day IL (lat), Jesus Luzardo: 60-Day IL (forearm), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Angels: Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press