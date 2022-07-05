Rockies play the Dodgers looking to stop road skid

Colorado Rockies (35-45, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (50-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (4-6, 5.89 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -240, Rockies +197; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies travel to the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Los Angeles is 50-29 overall and 24-13 at home. The Dodgers are 39-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Colorado has a 12-24 record in road games and a 35-45 record overall. The Rockies have the fourth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .325.

The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Rockies are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has a .311 batting average to rank third on the Dodgers, and has 20 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs. Freddie Freeman is 12-for-41 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron has 17 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 11-for-36 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 5-5, .255 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), German Marquez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press