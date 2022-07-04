Padres host the Mariners to begin 2-game series

Seattle Mariners (39-42, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-34, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (4-8, 4.32 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.92 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -186, Mariners +158; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Seattle Mariners to start a two-game series.

San Diego has a 21-16 record in home games and a 47-34 record overall. The Padres have a 34-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle is 19-22 in road games and 39-42 overall. The Mariners are 16-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has a .320 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Eric Hosmer is 9-for-34 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 41 RBI for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 7-for-32 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .215 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .234 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press