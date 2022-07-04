Dodgers take on the Rockies in first of 3-game series

Colorado Rockies (35-44, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (49-29, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-5, 4.31 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (6-6, 2.64 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -293, Rockies +236; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

Los Angeles has gone 23-13 in home games and 49-29 overall. The Dodgers have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Colorado has a 12-23 record in road games and a 35-44 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .262, the top team batting average in MLB play.

Monday’s game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 40 RBI for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 10-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 38 extra base hits (17 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs). Brendan Rodgers is 14-for-37 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Rockies: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Chris Taylor: day-to-day (foot), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (acl), Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (neck), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), German Marquez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press