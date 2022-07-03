Cloudy
No-hit bid by Marlins' López at Nationals ends in 7th

By AP News
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pablo López of the Miami Marlins had his no-hit bid at the Washington Nationals broken up by the first batter he faced in the seventh inning. Josh Bell lined a double to left and scored on Nelson Cruz’s single to end the shutout bid for López. He had thrown 80 pitches through six innings, issued four walks and hit three batters along with five strikeouts. The 26-year-old was making his 16th start of the season and 78th of his major league career. All have been with the Marlins. Washington lost Juan Soto to an apparent left leg injury after the fourth inning.

