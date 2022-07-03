Clear
58.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics play in game 4 of series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Oakland Athletics (26-54, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (38-42, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (3-8, 3.10 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (6-6, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -153, Athletics +129; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 2-1.

Seattle has a 19-20 record in home games and a 38-42 record overall. Mariners pitchers have a collective 3.74 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Oakland is 26-54 overall and 18-25 on the road. The Athletics have an 8-40 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 15 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 11-for-38 with five doubles over the last 10 games.

Elvis Andrus has 18 doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 8-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .223 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.18 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 