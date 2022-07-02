Clear
62.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

White Sox bring 1-0 series lead over Giants into game 2

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Chicago White Sox (36-39, third in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-35, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (6-3, 2.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (7-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -140, White Sox +119; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has gone 21-18 in home games and 40-35 overall. The Giants have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.94.

Chicago has a 20-18 record on the road and a 36-39 record overall. The White Sox have a 13-8 record in games decided by one run.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada is fifth on the Giants with a .256 batting average, and has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 16 walks and 31 RBI. Evan Longoria is 12-for-30 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn is fourth on the White Sox with a .301 batting average, and has 13 doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 33 RBI. Jose Abreu is 17-for-39 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .239 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 4-6, .250 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (ankle), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 