Athletics look to end 4-game losing streak, take on the Mariners

Oakland Athletics (25-53, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (37-41, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: James Kaprielian (0-5, 5.88 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Mariners: Marco Gonzales (4-8, 3.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -198, Athletics +166; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to stop their four-game slide with a victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 37-41 record overall and an 18-19 record in home games. The Mariners are 28-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Oakland is 25-53 overall and 17-24 in road games. The Athletics have a 5-13 record in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Friday for the eighth time this season. The Mariners are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julio Rodriguez has 13 home runs, 22 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .276 for the Mariners. Jesse Winker is 14-for-34 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 36 RBI for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 9-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Athletics: 2-8, .231 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press