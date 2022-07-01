Clear
66.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Astros host the Angels to begin 3-game series

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Angels (37-41, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (48-27, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (6-5, 4.24 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (5-3, 2.73 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -159, Angels +135; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels to begin a three-game series.

Houston has a 21-11 record at home and a 48-27 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .316 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 37-41 record overall and a 16-18 record on the road. The Angels have a 13-30 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams match up Friday for the eighth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has a .316 batting average to lead the Astros, and has eight doubles, two triples and 23 home runs. Alex Bregman is 14-for-35 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 17 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .236 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Angels: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (concussion), Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (concussion), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Archie Bradley: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert