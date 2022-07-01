Clear
63.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

White Sox take on the Giants after Abreu’s 4-hit game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Chicago White Sox (35-39, third in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (40-34, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-1, 6.19 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (3-3, 5.48 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -149, White Sox +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants after Jose Abreu’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

San Francisco has a 21-17 record in home games and a 40-34 record overall. The Giants have a 19-12 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 35-39 record overall and a 19-18 record in road games. The White Sox are 17-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 10-for-31 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has a .302 batting average to rank fourth on the White Sox, and has 12 doubles and seven home runs. Abreu is 16-for-39 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by four runs

White Sox: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (back), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 10-Day IL (acl), Adam Engel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (arm), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
loans for bad credit personal loans for bad credit

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert