Athletics look to break 3-game slide, play the Mariners

By AP News

Oakland Athletics (25-52, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (36-41, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (0-0); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (8-3, 2.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -226, Athletics +186; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics aim to end their three-game slide with a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 36-41 overall and 17-19 at home. The Mariners have the ninth-best team ERA in the majors at 3.76.

Oakland has gone 17-23 in road games and 25-52 overall. The Athletics are 8-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Mariners are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Winker has 12 doubles and six home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 12-for-38 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown leads Oakland with 10 home runs while slugging .447. Sean Murphy is 9-for-29 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .232 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Athletics: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Torrens: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ty France: 10-Day IL (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

