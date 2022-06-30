Clear
Dodgers host the Padres in first of 4-game series

By AP News

San Diego Padres (46-31, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (46-28, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-1, 2.12 ERA, .95 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -125, Padres +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 20-12 in home games and 46-28 overall. The Dodgers have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

San Diego has a 46-31 record overall and a 25-15 record in road games. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.48 ERA, which ranks second in the NL.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 24 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 15-for-40 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 12 home runs while slugging .545. Eric Hosmer is 8-for-35 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .285 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 5-5, .232 batting average, 3.70 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Zach McKinstry: 10-Day IL (neck), Daniel Hudson: 15-Day IL (acl), Andrew Heaney: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (rib), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Morejon: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Machado: day-to-day (ankle), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (knee), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (knee), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

