Yankees host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

Oakland Athletics (25-51, fifth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (55-20, first in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-1, 3.19 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -290, Athletics +237; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they face the Oakland Athletics.

New York has a 55-20 record overall and a 33-9 record at home. The Yankees are 27-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Oakland has gone 17-22 in road games and 25-51 overall. The Athletics have a 13-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 11 doubles and 28 home runs for the Yankees. Marwin Gonzalez is 8-for-21 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown leads Oakland with 10 home runs while slugging .446. Sean Murphy is 9-for-29 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .184 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 3-7, .213 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (ankle), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (achilles), Ben Rortvedt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Jonah Bride: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press