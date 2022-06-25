Mariners aim to keep win streak going against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (32-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-38, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (7-3, 2.39 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Mariners +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners will attempt to continue a four-game win streak with a victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has an 18-21 record at home and a 34-38 record overall. The Angels are 24-13 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Seattle is 32-39 overall and 18-21 on the road. The Mariners have gone 15-6 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Angels hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 15 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11-for-42 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Ty France has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBI for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Mariners: 5-5, .214 batting average, 2.47 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mariners: Ty France: day-to-day (elbow), Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press