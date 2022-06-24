Athletics visit the Royals to begin 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (23-48, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (25-43, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -135, Athletics +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Oakland Athletics to open a three-game series.

Kansas City has a 25-43 record overall and a 12-21 record in home games. Royals hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks eighth in the AL.

Oakland is 23-48 overall and 15-19 on the road. The Athletics have a 16-4 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 10 home runs, 14 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .240 for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 10-for-40 with two doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Seth Brown has 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 32 RBI for the Athletics. Sean Murphy is 9-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 2-8, .194 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Sam Moll: day-to-day (covid-19), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press