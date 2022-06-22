Mariners bring 1-0 series advantage over Athletics into game 2

Seattle Mariners (30-39, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (23-46, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (1-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Athletics: Paul Blackburn (6-2, 2.26 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -130, Athletics +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland has an 8-27 record in home games and a 23-46 record overall. The Athletics have a 7-33 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Seattle is 30-39 overall and 15-21 in road games. The Mariners are 14-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Kemp has a .226 batting average to rank 11th on the Athletics, and has seven doubles and a home run. Sean Murphy is 9-for-32 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads Seattle with 13 home runs while slugging .438. Taylor Trammell is 5-for-20 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .207 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Mariners: 3-7, .188 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sam Moll: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Evan White: 60-Day IL (hernia), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press