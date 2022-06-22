Royals take on the Angels after Santana’s 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (25-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-38, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:49 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (3-6, 5.19 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (5-4, 3.28 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -230, Royals +193; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels after Carlos Santana had four hits on Tuesday in a 12-11 win over the Angels.

Los Angeles has gone 17-20 in home games and 33-38 overall. The Angels are 17-9 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Kansas City has a 25-42 record overall and a 13-21 record in road games. Royals hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams play Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has seven doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 28 RBI for the Angels. Mike Trout is 9-for-38 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 10 home runs, 14 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .243 for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 11-for-41 with two doubles and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .192 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Royals: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Royals: Salvador Perez: day-to-day (thumb), Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press