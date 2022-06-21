Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels play in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (24-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-37, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -178, Royals +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles is 17-19 at home and 33-37 overall. The Angels are 27-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Kansas City is 24-42 overall and 12-21 on the road. The Royals have a 15-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 21 home runs while slugging .652. Jared Walsh is 10-for-33 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 15 doubles, four triples and eight home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 10-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .208 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by two runs

Royals: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (tricep), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Royals: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press