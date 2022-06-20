Braves start 4-game series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (37-28, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (38-29, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (6-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (7-2, 2.90 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -152, Giants +130; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to begin a four-game series.

Atlanta has a 20-14 record at home and a 38-29 record overall. The Braves are 22-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco is 37-28 overall and 18-14 on the road. The Giants have an 18-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a .290 batting average to rank third on the Braves, and has 13 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Michael Harris II is 14-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 35 RBI for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 7-for-33 with a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Giants: 7-3, .209 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

By The Associated Press