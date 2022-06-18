Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels Saturday

Los Angeles Angels (30-36, third in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (29-36, fourth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 2.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (2-8, 4.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -130, Mariners +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Seattle is 29-36 overall and 15-15 at home. The Mariners have a 13-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 30-36 record overall and a 13-18 record in road games. The Angels are 11-25 in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty France has 13 doubles and 10 home runs for the Mariners. Eugenio Suarez is 10-for-37 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with a .289 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 31 walks and 38 RBI. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-32 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .221 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 3-7, .216 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (ankle), Kyle Lewis: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press