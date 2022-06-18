Pirates host the Giants on 3-game home slide

San Francisco Giants (36-27, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (25-38, third in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (4-5, 4.11 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -185, Pirates +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Francisco Giants looking to break a three-game home skid.

Pittsburgh has a 25-38 record overall and a 13-18 record at home. The Pirates have a 13-27 record in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco is 17-13 in road games and 36-27 overall. The Giants have gone 21-8 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 11 home runs while slugging .451. Jack Suwinski is 4-for-30 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has seven home runs, 20 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .239 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-31 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .179 batting average, 4.99 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Giants: 7-3, .202 batting average, 1.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Duane Underwood Jr.: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press