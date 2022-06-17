Guardians take road win streak into game against the Dodgers

Cleveland Guardians (32-27, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (39-23, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (2-4, 4.70 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 2.12 ERA, .79 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -265, Guardians +218; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a four-game road win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 19-10 record in home games and a 39-23 record overall. Dodgers pitchers have a collective 2.98 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Cleveland is 32-27 overall and 16-17 in road games. Guardians hitters are batting a collective .251, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 34 RBI for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 11-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Owen Miller has 17 doubles, four home runs and 31 RBI while hitting .268 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 16-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .211 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 8-2, .280 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Franmil Reyes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press