Angels aim to end road slide, face the Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels (29-34, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (38-23, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Reid Detmers (2-2, 3.83 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (7-0, 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -192, Angels +164; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will aim to break their 10-game road losing streak in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 38-23 record overall and an 18-10 record in home games. The Dodgers have gone 4-7 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles is 29-34 overall and 12-16 on the road. The Angels have an 11-23 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 30 extra base hits (13 doubles and 17 home runs). Trea Turner is 12-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 32 extra base hits (15 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs). Andrew Velazquez is 2-for-29 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 2-8, .224 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press