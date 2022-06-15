Giants take on the Royals on home winning streak

Kansas City Royals (20-41, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (35-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -246, Royals +202; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Kansas City Royals looking to extend a five-game home winning streak.

San Francisco has a 19-13 record in home games and a 35-26 record overall. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.97 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Kansas City is 20-41 overall and 8-20 in road games. The Royals have a 6-28 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 RBI while hitting .272 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 6-for-33 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City with nine home runs while slugging .416. MJ Melendez is 7-for-34 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .202 batting average, 2.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Royals: 3-7, .253 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press