Angels bring road skid into matchup against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels (29-33, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-23, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-4, 3.69 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (7-0, 1.58 ERA, .86 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -206, Angels +173; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to break a nine-game road skid when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has gone 17-10 at home and 37-23 overall. The Dodgers are 14-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 12-15 on the road and 29-33 overall. The Angels are 11-22 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 34 RBI for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 12-for-40 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout has 15 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Angels. Jared Walsh is 12-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .227 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 2-8, .228 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press