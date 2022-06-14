Royals try to break road slide, face the Giants

Kansas City Royals (20-40, fifth in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Kris Bubic (0-3, 9.13 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -254, Royals +209; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals hit the road against the San Francisco Giants looking to end a five-game road slide.

San Francisco has an 18-13 record at home and a 34-26 record overall. The Giants are 25-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Kansas City is 8-19 in road games and 20-40 overall. The Royals have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 13 home runs while slugging .556. Thairo Estrada is 9-for-31 with a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with nine home runs while slugging .419. Bobby Witt Jr. is 12-for-36 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .220 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Royals: 4-6, .257 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Joel Payamps: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press