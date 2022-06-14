Red Sox host the Athletics to open 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (21-41, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (32-29, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jared Koenig (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (5-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -228, Athletics +186; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

Boston has a 13-14 record in home games and a 32-29 record overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .412 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Oakland has gone 14-17 on the road and 21-41 overall. The Athletics have a 7-29 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.D. Martinez has a .347 batting average to rank third on the Red Sox, and has 22 doubles and seven home runs. Xander Bogaerts is 11-for-35 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown has 11 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 11-for-39 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 8-2, .239 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .206 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (back), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (hip), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (hip), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press