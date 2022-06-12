Giants aim to sweep series against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (37-22, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (32-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-5, 2.78 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Giants: Carlos Rodon (4-4, 3.51 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -133, Giants +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants meet the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to sweep their three-game series.

San Francisco has gone 16-13 in home games and 32-26 overall. The Giants have hit 70 total home runs to rank sixth in the NL.

Los Angeles is 20-12 in road games and 37-22 overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team ERA in baseball at 3.07.

Sunday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thairo Estrada is seventh on the Giants with a .276 batting average, and has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI. Wilmer Flores is 8-for-37 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Trea Turner has a .299 batting average to rank second on the Dodgers, and has 14 doubles, two triples and seven home runs. Gavin Lux is 13-for-32 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Evan Longoria: day-to-day (groin), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press