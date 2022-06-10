Mets visit the Angels to start 3-game series

New York Mets (38-21, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-31, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0); Angels: Jhonathan Diaz (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the New York Mets on Friday to open a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 16-16 in home games and 28-31 overall. The Angels have a 20-11 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York is 38-21 overall and 19-13 on the road. Mets hitters have a collective .403 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout has 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 RBI for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani is 9-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has nine doubles and 16 home runs for the Mets. Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 1-9, .191 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Mets: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (left groin tightness), Taylor Ward: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (wrist), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (leg), Pete Alonso: day-to-day (right hand), Travis Jankowski: 10-Day IL (hand), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (oblique), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (lat), James McCann: 10-Day IL (hamate), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press