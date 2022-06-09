Giants and Rockies play to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (24-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (30-25, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-6, 6.54 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.82 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -240, Rockies +197; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

San Francisco has gone 14-12 in home games and 30-25 overall. The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.25.

Colorado is 24-32 overall and 8-16 on the road. The Rockies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .259.

Thursday’s game is the ninth meeting between these teams this season. The Giants are up 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has 12 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .261 for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 8-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Iglesias ranks 11th on the Rockies with a .305 batting average, and has 12 doubles, seven walks and 16 RBI. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-41 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .208 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (quadricep), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (neck strain), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press