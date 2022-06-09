White Sox take on the Dodgers with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (36-20, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-28, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (7-0, 2.59 ERA, .95 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.39 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -123, White Sox +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Chicago has gone 12-14 in home games and 26-28 overall. The White Sox are 20-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles is 36-20 overall and 19-10 on the road. The Dodgers have gone 28-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 18 extra base hits (11 doubles and seven home runs). Jake Burger is 11-for-34 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 39 RBI for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 13-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .254 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .217 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press