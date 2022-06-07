White Sox host the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (35-19, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (25-27, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (0-1, 4.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (1-2, 2.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -127, White Sox +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Chicago is 25-27 overall and 11-13 in home games. The White Sox have gone 5-3 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 35-19 overall and 18-9 in road games. The Dodgers have gone 24-2 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has seven home runs, 24 walks and 23 RBI while hitting .255 for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 14-for-44 with four doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Trea Turner has 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 45 RBI for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14-for-44 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press