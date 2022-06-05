Red Sox bring road win streak into game against the Athletics

Boston Red Sox (26-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-35, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rich Hill (1-3, 4.85 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-5, 3.06 ERA, .94 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -119, Red Sox +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox hit the road against the Oakland Athletics looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Oakland has a 7-23 record at home and a 20-35 record overall. The Athletics have a 14-3 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Boston is 26-27 overall and 13-13 in road games. The Red Sox have the top team batting average in the AL at .260.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus has 14 doubles and three home runs for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 13-for-37 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with 11 home runs while slugging .592. Xander Bogaerts is 13-for-36 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 2-8, .204 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .303 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hansel Robles: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press