Marlins play the Giants leading series 2-1

San Francisco Giants (28-24, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (22-29, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (2-1, 2.68 ERA, .97 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins take a 2-1 lead into the latest game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

Miami is 12-13 in home games and 22-29 overall. Marlins hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

San Francisco has a 28-24 record overall and a 15-13 record on the road. The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.37.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 13 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 9-for-28 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 RBI for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 8-for-27 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Luis Gonzalez: day-to-day (leg), Alex Cobb: day-to-day (back), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press