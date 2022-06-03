Cloudy
Pirates, Rockies, Dodgers minor leaguers suspended by MLB

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Pittsburgh infielder Rayber Romero, Colorado pitcher Stalyn Sanchez and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Geremias Valencia were suspended for 60 games each Friday following positive tests under baseball’s minor league drug program.

Romero, on a Florida Complex League roster, and Sanchez, in the Dominican Summer League, tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

Valencia, in the Dominican Summer League, tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol.

Twenty-six players have been suspended this year under the minor league drug program.

Six players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

