Marlins start 4-game series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (27-22, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (20-28, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (3-4, 4.81 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (5-2, 2.00 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -140, Giants +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the San Francisco Giants to begin a four-game series.

Miami is 10-12 at home and 20-28 overall. The Marlins are 13-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 27-22 record overall and a 14-11 record on the road. Giants hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank ninth in MLB.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Cooper has 12 doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Marlins. Jorge Soler is 10-for-36 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Mike Yastrzemski has a .295 batting average to rank fourth on the Giants, and has 10 doubles and four home runs. Luis Gonzalez is 12-for-33 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .252 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Brian Anderson: 10-Day IL (back), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (elbow), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press