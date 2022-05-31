Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series

Houston Astros (31-18, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (20-31, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.43 ERA, .97 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Athletics: Frankie Montas (2-4, 3.12 ERA, .94 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -134, Athletics +114; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland is 20-31 overall and 7-19 at home. The Athletics have gone 10-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston is 31-18 overall and 17-12 on the road. The Astros have a 17-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has 14 doubles, a triple and five home runs while hitting .206 for the Athletics. Chad Pinder is 9-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has four doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Astros. Jose Altuve is 10-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Astros: 6-4, .214 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Kevin Smith: day-to-day (leg), Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jose Altuve: day-to-day (head), Kyle Tucker: day-to-day (foot), Jake Odorizzi: 15-Day IL (leg), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press