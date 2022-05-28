San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates play in game 2 of series

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-26, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (29-16, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-0, 1.90 ERA, .94 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -246, Pirates +201; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

San Diego has a 12-9 record in home games and a 29-16 record overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.40 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Pittsburgh has gone 7-12 in road games and 18-26 overall. The Pirates have a 14-4 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has eight doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .331 for the Padres. Manny Machado is 14-for-40 with four doubles, a triple and a home run over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes is 10th on the Pirates with a .272 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 20 walks and 12 RBI. Michael Chavis is 11-for-30 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .204 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (tricep), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Daniel Vogelbach: 10-Day IL (left hamstring), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press