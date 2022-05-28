Reds host the Giants, look to extend home win streak

San Francisco Giants (24-20, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (15-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0); Reds: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -164, Giants +949; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the San Francisco Giants.

Cincinnati has an 8-11 record in home games and a 15-30 record overall. The Reds have a 12-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Francisco is 24-20 overall and 11-9 in road games. Giants hitters have a collective .404 slugging percentage to rank sixth in MLB.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 10 doubles and eight home runs for the Reds. Joey Votto is 6-for-22 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has 11 doubles and two home runs for the Giants. Joc Pederson is 8-for-25 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants: 4-6, .261 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Curt Casali: 7-Day IL (concussion), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press