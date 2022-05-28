Athletics host the Rangers on home losing streak

Texas Rangers (21-23, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (19-29, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-3, 5.77 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Athletics: Zach Logue (2-3, 4.43 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -114, Athletics -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take on the Texas Rangers looking to break a three-game home slide.

Oakland has a 6-17 record in home games and a 19-29 record overall. The Athletics have gone 6-20 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Texas is 11-11 on the road and 21-23 overall. The Rangers have an 8-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Rangers lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Murphy has five home runs, 13 walks and 21 RBI while hitting .211 for the Athletics. Seth Brown is 10-for-29 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Corey Seager has four doubles and eight home runs for the Rangers. Kole Calhoun is 14-for-36 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 15-Day IL (right arm), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press