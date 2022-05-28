Angels to stop losing streak in game against the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (25-20, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-20, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (5-2, 3.05 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -111, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to stop a three-game slide when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.

Los Angeles is 27-20 overall and 15-11 in home games. The Angels have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .317.

Toronto has an 11-12 record in road games and a 25-20 record overall. The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .382.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 12 home runs while slugging .651. Luis Rengifo is 10-for-34 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Santiago Espinal is sixth on the Blue Jays with a .277 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI. Bo Bichette is 12-for-42 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .236 batting average, 2.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani: day-to-day (back), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press