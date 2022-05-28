Dodgers’ Roberts misses game to attend daughter’s graduation

PHOENIX (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts missed Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks to attend his daughter’s high school graduation in Southern California.

Bench coach Bob Geren will manage the team Friday. Roberts — in his seventh season managing the Dodgers — is expected to return Saturday.

The Dodgers are coming off a 14-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday. Los Angeles has the best record in the National League with a 30-14 mark. They were the second team to hit the 30-win mark this season, joining the New York Yankees.

