Blue Jays bring 1-0 series advantage over Angels into game 2

Toronto Blue Jays (24-20, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-19, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (5-1, 1.62 ERA, .88 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Angels: Chase Silseth (1-1, 2.61 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -113, Angels -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 27-19 overall and 15-10 at home. The Angels have the second-ranked team batting average in the AL at .247.

Toronto is 10-12 on the road and 24-20 overall. The Blue Jays have a 12-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has six doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 23 RBI while hitting .367 for the Angels. Mike Trout is 12-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Santiago Espinal ranks sixth on the Blue Jays with a .283 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 18 RBI. Bo Bichette is 11-for-42 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Taylor Ward: day-to-day (neck), David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (forearm), Tayler Saucedo: 10-Day IL (hip), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press