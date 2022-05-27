Senzel leads Reds against the Giants following 4-hit performance

San Francisco Giants (24-19, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (14-30, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (0-0); Reds: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the San Francisco Giants after Nick Senzel’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Cincinnati has a 14-30 record overall and a 7-11 record in home games. The Reds have a 3-6 record in games decided by one run.

San Francisco has an 11-8 record in road games and a 24-19 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .331 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Drury has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Reds. Kyle Farmer is 11-for-18 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson has three doubles and 11 home runs for the Giants. Curt Casali is 3-for-10 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Giants: 4-6, .262 batting average, 7.79 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Donovan Solano: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (lower back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), Curt Casali: 7-Day IL (concussion), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Jake McGee: 15-Day IL (back), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press