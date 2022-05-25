Nationals host the Dodgers on home losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-13, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (14-30, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (3-3, 2.63 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -226, Nationals +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals aim to break their three-game home slide with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Washington is 14-30 overall and 5-17 in home games. The Nationals have the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

Los Angeles has a 29-13 record overall and a 14-8 record on the road. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .248, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell is second on the Nationals with a .295 batting average, and has seven doubles, four home runs, 19 walks and 23 RBI. Nelson Cruz is 12-for-35 with six RBI over the last 10 games.

Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 12 home runs while slugging .578. Trea Turner is 13-for-38 with two home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .270 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Victor Robles: day-to-day (calf), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (forearm), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press